LONGi holds talks with delegation of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam, eyes enhanced cooperation in renewable energy

BEIJING, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China's solar giant LONGi on January 7, 2020, held talks with the delegation of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) of Vietnam at the Institute of Electrical Engineering (IEE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). Led by Nguyen Phuong Mai, Deputy Chief of the Office - Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority, MOIT, the delegation had an in-depth communication with Chinese photovoltaic industry organizations and enterprises to jointly explore the right path for the development of renewable energy, especially solar power in Vietnam.

"In the next 5 years, the growth rate of renewable energy will surpass all fossil energy sources," said Lv Fang, Secretary-General of the China Renewable Energy Society PV Committee. She believes that through the reduction of solar power costs in typical regions of the world, the era of grid parity will be achieved quickly.

"LONGi has always focused on the development of mono-crystalline in photovoltaic industry, and stood at the forefront of developing solar technology. The Hi-MO 4 module launched by LONGi continues the product characteristics of high efficiency and low attenuation. High-efficiency products are most suitable for the Vietnamese market where the available land is limited and there are many mountains," said Wang Yingge, Chairman Assistant and Head of Global Marketing, LONGi Solar.

"High-quality products have always been the key to open the global market. This is also LONGi's core competitive advantage in successfully entering overseas markets," said Thanh Van, Vietnam Sales Manager. "With obvious advantages and benefits, LONGi Hi-MO 4 module (450W) has become the bestseller solar products in Vietnam market."

"We hope LONGi's high efficiency and reliable photovoltaic modules will bring more clean energy to Vietnam and deliver greater value to the customers,"Nguyen Phuong Mai, Deputy Chief of the Office - Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority, MOIT, said at the meeting.

LONGi is committed to the development and application of high-efficiency mono-crystalline technology, and has continuously introduced more targeted and customized solar power generation solutions to local customers. While steadily expanding market share, LONGi has gradually become a "National Business Card" in the overseas solar market.

