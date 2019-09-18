LONGi Wins 50MW Order for its high power Hi-MO 4 panels in Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi and DLG Solar signed a contract for a 50MW PV project in Vietnam, which would adopt LONGi's latest high powered Hi-MO 4 modules based on the new M6 monocrystalline wafer. This is another megawatt Hi-MO 4 order since its launch in May 2019 at Intersolar Europe.

Located in Ninh Thuan Province, the project will cover an area of 60 hectares and generate up to 80,000 MWh annually. The total investment is estimated to reach US$50 million.

The 72-cell variant of Hi-MO 4, the panels specified in this project, reaches a maximum power of 440W. This high power performance not only saves BOS costs, but increases power generation and revenues. This is a benchmark for promoting the rapid development of Vietnam's photovoltaic market.

"I chose LONGi due to its product quality and strong brand, which has a good reputation among customers and partners worldwide. I have never doubted the quality of LONGi, and I am fully assured from your continuous innovations in technology and products," said Ta Quoc Dung, General Manager of DLG Solar.

"Vietnam is a key market for LONGi's overseas strategic direction." Mr Dennis She, Senior Vice President of LONGi Solar said, "We appreciate the trust and support from our customers. LONGi has booked over 2GW orders for our Hi-MO4 modules and can fully meet the market demand. We will provide high efficiency monocrystalline products with lower LCOE and affordable clean electricity for local enterprises and people based on the differentiated demands in Vietnam's PV market."

