Lonza Aktie

Lonza für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 928619 / ISIN: CH0013841017

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.03.2026 14:00:04

Lonza and Genetix Biotherapeutics Extend Commercial Manufacturing Agreement for ZYNTEGLO™

Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Partnership/Agreement
Lonza and Genetix Biotherapeutics Extend Commercial Manufacturing Agreement for ZYNTEGLO™

09.03.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

  • Extended agreement will expand manufacturing capacity at Lonza Houston (US) to support growing demand for Genetix’s ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel), the only FDA-approved gene therapy for pediatric and adult patients with transfusion dependent beta-thalassemia
  • Long-term collaboration began in 2013 and enabled commercial approval and rapid uptake for ZYNTEGLOin 2022

Basel, Switzerland, 9 March 2026 – Lonza, one of the world’s largest contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and Genetix Biotherapeutics Inc. (Genetix), a commercial-stage biotechnology company dedicated to delivering genetic therapies for patients with severe rare diseases, today announced the extension of their long-term commercial manufacturing agreement. Under the expanded agreement, Lonza will expand manufacturing capacity to support growing demand for Genetix’s ZYNTEGLO™, the only FDA-approved gene therapy for pediatric and adult patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

The extended agreement further strengthens the strategic collaboration established in 2013 between Lonza and Genetix, which later enabled ZYNTEGLOcommercial approval in 2022. Under the renewed agreement, commercial manufacturing for Genetix will continue at Lonza’s Houston (US) facility, a dedicated cell and gene therapy site with nearly 10 years of combined clinical and commercial experience supporting the manufacture of this innovative treatment. The collaboration also makes provisions to scale up manufacturing in the future for additional Genetix therapies.

Daniel Palmacci, Head of Specialized Modalities at Lonza, said: “Our extended agreement with Genetix underscores the value of our services and expertise in commercial cell and gene therapy manufacturing. We are proud to continue our collaboration by expanding the commercial production of ZYNTEGLOat our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Houston.”

Brian Riley, President and Chief Technology Officer at Genetix, added: “Our long-standing partnership with Lonza reflects our shared commitment to commercial excellence and operational discipline to bring curative therapies to patients impacted by rare disease. Their scientific rigor, quality focus and consistent execution have been important in enabling a reliable supply of ZYNTEGLO. In the last year, patient demand for Genetix’s therapies has grown consistently and rapidly. Extending the agreement with Lonza and expanding capacity provides a strong foundation as we invest to meet the growing patient demand and broaden our long-term manufacturing strategy.”

About Lonza

Lonza is one of the world’s largest contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. Working across five continents, our global team of approximately 20,000 colleagues works alongside pharma and biotech companies to turn their breakthrough innovations into viable therapies. We support our customers in bringing life-saving and life-enhancing treatments to patients worldwide with a combination of cutting-edge science, smart technology and lean manufacturing.

Our company generated sales of CHF 6.5 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 2.1 billion in Full-Year 2025. Find out more at www.lonza.com

About Genetix Biotherapeutics

Genetix Biotherapeutics Inc. is a privately held, commercial-stage biotechnology company dedicated to delivering genetic therapies for patients with severe rare diseases. Backed by more than 30 years of pioneering genetic therapy innovation, the company has FDA-approved therapies for sickle cell disease, ß-thalassemia, and cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy that directly treat the underlying cause of disease. Genetix is committed to commercial execution, scaling patient access, and improving the treatment experience for patients and providers. Genetix is headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts.

About ZYNTEGLO™ (betibeglogene autotemcel)

ZYNTEGLO is a first-in-class, one-time ex-vivo LVV gene addition therapy approved for eligible patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia who require regular red blood cell (RBC) transfusions, in which functional copies of a modified form of the beta-globin gene (ßA-T87Q-globin gene) is added into a patient’s own HSPCs. This addition results in the production of adult hemoglobin (HbAT87Q) enabling total hemoglobin to reach normal or near normal levels. ZYNTEGLO has been shown to eliminate the need for regular RBC transfusions.

ZYNTEGLO is indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with beta-thalassemia who require regular RBC transfusions.

The FDA previously granted orphan drug designation, fast track designation, regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation, and rare pediatric disease designation for betibeglogene autotemcel.

Lonza Contact Details

Victoria Morgan
Head of External Communications
Lonza Group Ltd
victoria.morgan@lonza.com

Daniel Buchta
Head of Investor Relations
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 61 316 2985
daniel.buchta@lonza.com

Genetix Media Contact
info@GenetixBioTx.com

Additional Information and Disclaimer
Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (“SGX-ST”). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST’s continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual.

Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release.

All trademarks belong to Lonza and are registered in CH, US and/or EU, or belong to their respective third-party owners and are used only for informational purposes.

Privacy Policy link

To immediately delete all the data


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Lonza Group AG
Münchensteinerstrasse 38
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +4161 316 81 11
Internet: www.lonza.com
ISIN: CH0013841017
Valor: 1384101
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2274042

 
End of News EQS News Service

2274042  09.03.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lonza AG (N)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Lonza AG (N)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Lonza AG (N) 560,80 -3,14% Lonza AG (N)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:29 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10
08.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise im Blick: ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Wall Street letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefrot
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt ergriffen am Montag die Flucht. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich hingegen fester. Auch die asiatischen Börsen brachen zum Wochenbeginn deutlich ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen