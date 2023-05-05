Lonza Announces Results of the 2023 Annual General Meeting All Motions Proposed by Board of Directors Accepted

Basel, Switzerland, 5 May 2023 Today, Lonza Group Ltd hosted its Annual General Meeting (AGM), led by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Albert M. Baehny. 62.42% of the share capital was represented at the AGM, with attending and represented shareholders collectively holding a total of 46,482,431 shares.

The Board members standing for re-election were all elected for a further term in office of one year. Those standing for re-election included Albert M. Baehny, Marion Helmes, Angelica Kohlmann, Christoph Mäder, Roger Nitsch, Barbara Richmond, Jürgen Steinemann and Olivier Verscheure.

At the Annual General Meeting, Albert M. Baehny was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a term in office of one year. The shareholders confirmed Angelica Kohlmann, Christoph Mäder and Jürgen Steinemann as the three members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee for a further term in office of one year.

The shareholders supported all other motions proposed by the Board of Directors, including among others the approval of the amendment of Lonzas Articles of Association following the revision of the Swiss Company Law (Aktienrecht) and the binding votes on the compensation for the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee.

Following a tender process, Deloitte Ltd, Zurich (CH) was confirmed by shareholders as the auditor for the financial year 2024. For the financial year 2023, KPMG Ltd, Zurich (CH) was confirmed.

A dividend of CHF 3.50 per share was proposed by the Board of Directors and accepted by the shareholders. This will be paid starting from 11 May 2023. Fifty percent of this dividend will be paid out of the capital contribution reserve and will be free from Swiss withholding tax.

For further information please see the short-form minutes of the 2023 Lonza Annual General Meeting under the following link.