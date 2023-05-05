05.05.2023 15:00:20

Lonza Announces Results of the 2023 Annual General Meeting All Motions Proposed by Board of Directors Accepted

  • Shareholders re-elected all existing members of the Board of Directors
  • Albert M. Baehny was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors
  • A dividend of CHF 3.50 per share will be paid out starting from 11 May 2023
  • Attending and represented shareholders collectively held a total of 46,482,431 shares, representing 62.42% of the share capital
  • Shareholders approved the amendment of Lonzas Articles of Association following the revision of the Swiss Company Law (Aktienrecht)
  • KPMG re-elected as auditors for financial year 2023, Deloitte elected as auditors for financial year 2024

Basel, Switzerland, 5 May 2023 Today, Lonza Group Ltd hosted its Annual General Meeting (AGM), led by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Albert M. Baehny. 62.42% of the share capital was represented at the AGM, with attending and represented shareholders collectively holding a total of 46,482,431 shares.

The Board members standing for re-election were all elected for a further term in office of one year. Those standing for re-election included Albert M. Baehny, Marion Helmes, Angelica Kohlmann, Christoph Mäder, Roger Nitsch, Barbara Richmond, Jürgen Steinemann and Olivier Verscheure.

At the Annual General Meeting, Albert M. Baehny was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a term in office of one year. The shareholders confirmed Angelica Kohlmann, Christoph Mäder and Jürgen Steinemann as the three members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee for a further term in office of one year.

The shareholders supported all other motions proposed by the Board of Directors, including among others the approval of the amendment of Lonzas Articles of Association following the revision of the Swiss Company Law (Aktienrecht) and the binding votes on the compensation for the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee.

Following a tender process, Deloitte Ltd, Zurich (CH) was confirmed by shareholders as the auditor for the financial year 2024. For the financial year 2023, KPMG Ltd, Zurich (CH) was confirmed.

A dividend of CHF 3.50 per share was proposed by the Board of Directors and accepted by the shareholders. This will be paid starting from 11 May 2023. Fifty percent of this dividend will be paid out of the capital contribution reserve and will be free from Swiss withholding tax.

For further information please see the short-form minutes of the 2023 Lonza Annual General Meeting under the following link.

About Lonza
Lonza is a preferred global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition markets. We work to enable a healthier world by supporting our customers to deliver new and innovative medicines that help treat a wide range of diseases. We achieve this by combining technological insight with world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise and process excellence. Our business is structured to meet our customers' complex needs across four divisions: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene and Capsules & Health Ingredients.Our unparalleled breadth of offerings across divisions enables our customers to commercialize their discoveries and innovations in the healthcare industry.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today, Lonza operates across five continents. With approximately 17,500 full-time employees, we comprise high-performing teams and individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 6.2 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 2.0 billion in Full-Year 2022. Find out more at www.lonza.com

Lonza Contact Details

Victoria Morgan
Head of External Communications
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 61 316 2283
victoria.morgan@lonza.com

Lyle Wheeler
Investor Relations
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 79 154 9522
lyle.wheeler@lonza.com


