|
05.05.2023 15:00:20
Lonza Announces Results of the 2023 Annual General Meeting All Motions Proposed by Board of Directors Accepted
|
Lonza Group AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Basel, Switzerland, 5 May 2023 Today, Lonza Group Ltd hosted its Annual General Meeting (AGM), led by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Albert M. Baehny. 62.42% of the share capital was represented at the AGM, with attending and represented shareholders collectively holding a total of 46,482,431 shares.
The Board members standing for re-election were all elected for a further term in office of one year. Those standing for re-election included Albert M. Baehny, Marion Helmes, Angelica Kohlmann, Christoph Mäder, Roger Nitsch, Barbara Richmond, Jürgen Steinemann and Olivier Verscheure.
At the Annual General Meeting, Albert M. Baehny was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a term in office of one year. The shareholders confirmed Angelica Kohlmann, Christoph Mäder and Jürgen Steinemann as the three members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee for a further term in office of one year.
The shareholders supported all other motions proposed by the Board of Directors, including among others the approval of the amendment of Lonzas Articles of Association following the revision of the Swiss Company Law (Aktienrecht) and the binding votes on the compensation for the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee.
Following a tender process, Deloitte Ltd, Zurich (CH) was confirmed by shareholders as the auditor for the financial year 2024. For the financial year 2023, KPMG Ltd, Zurich (CH) was confirmed.
A dividend of CHF 3.50 per share was proposed by the Board of Directors and accepted by the shareholders. This will be paid starting from 11 May 2023. Fifty percent of this dividend will be paid out of the capital contribution reserve and will be free from Swiss withholding tax.
For further information please see the short-form minutes of the 2023 Lonza Annual General Meeting under the following link.
About Lonza
Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today, Lonza operates across five continents. With approximately 17,500 full-time employees, we comprise high-performing teams and individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 6.2 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 2.0 billion in Full-Year 2022. Find out more at www.lonza.com
Lonza Contact Details
Victoria Morgan
Lyle Wheeler
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lonza Group AG
|Münchensteinerstrasse 38
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+4161 316 81 11
|Internet:
|www.lonza.com
|ISIN:
|CH0013841017
|Valor:
|1384101
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1626039
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1626039 05.05.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lonza AG (N)mehr Nachrichten
|
05.05.23
|Lonza gibt Ergebnisse der Generalversammlung 2023 bekannt Alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats wurden angenommen (EQS Group)
|
05.05.23
|Lonza Announces Results of the 2023 Annual General Meeting All Motions Proposed by Board of Directors Accepted (EQS Group)
|
20.04.23
|Lonza Increases Straight Bond by CHF 150 Million (EQS Group)
|
31.03.23
|Lonza Launches Share Buyback Program of up to CHF 2 Billion (EQS Group)
|
29.03.23
|Lonza Completes Clinical and Commercial Drug Product Manufacturing Line in Visp (CH) (EQS Group)
|
27.03.23
|Lonza Publishes Invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting and 2022 Annual and Sustainability Reports (EQS Group)
|
16.02.23
|Lonza Completes Expansion of Conjugation Facility in Visp (CH) (EQS Group)
|
08.02.23
|Lonza Prices CHF 300 Million Straight Bond with a 2.100% Coupon (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Lonza AG (N)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lonza AG (N)
|294,00
|-0,24%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich höher -- Chinesische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienaktienmarkt bewegten sich am Freiatg aufwärts. Die Wall Street wies zum Wochenschluss grüne Vorzeichen aus. An den chinesischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich zu.