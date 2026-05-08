Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Lonza Announces Results of the 2026 Annual General Meeting – All Motions Proposed by Board of Directors Approved



08.05.2026 / 16:15 CET/CEST



Jean-Marc Huët was re-elected as Chair of the Board of Directors

Claudia Süssmuth-Dyckerhoff, Sami Atiya and Stephen Fry were elected as members of the Board of Directors

Shareholders re-elected all members of the Board of Directors standing for re-election

A dividend of CHF 5.00 per share will be paid out starting from 15 May 2026, representing a year-on-year increase of 25%

Attending and represented shareholders collectively held a total of 43,948,027 shares, representing 62.58% of the share capital

Deloitte has been re-elected as auditor for the financial year 2027 Basel, Switzerland, 8 May 2026 – Today, Lonza Group Ltd held its Annual General Meeting (AGM), led by the Chair of the Board of Directors, Jean-Marc Huët. 62.58% of the share capital was represented at the AGM, with attending and represented shareholders collectively holding a total of 43,948,027 shares. All Board members standing for re-election were re-elected, each for a further term in office until the completion of the AGM 2027. The following Board members stood for re-election: Jean-Marc Huët, Juan Andres, Eric Drapé, Marion Helmes, Angelica Kohlmann, Christoph Mäder and David Meline. Shareholders approved the election of Claudia Süssmuth-Dyckerhoff, Sami Atiya and Stephen Fry as new Board members, each for a term in office until the completion of the AGM 2027. Jean-Marc Huët was re-elected to the Board of Directors and to the role of Chair of the Board of Directors, for a term in office until the completion of the AGM 2027. Shareholders confirmed Eric Drapé, Angelica Kohlmann, Christoph Mäder, alongside David Meline and newly elected Claudia Süssmuth-Dyckerhoff as the five members of the Remuneration Committee, each for a term in office until the completion of the AGM 2027. Following the conclusion of the final terms of Barbara Richmond and Jürgen Steinemann, and Roger Nitsch’s decision not to stand for re-election at the AGM 2026, the Board of Directors expresses its sincere thanks to all three for their dedicated service and valuable contributions to Lonza and wishes them every success in the future. The shareholders supported all other motions proposed by the Board of Directors, including the approval of the Non-Financial Report, the Remuneration Report 2025 (consultative vote) and the compensation for the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee. Deloitte Ltd, Zurich (CH) was re-elected by the shareholders as the auditor for the financial year 2027. A dividend of CHF 5.00 per share was approved by the shareholders, representing a year-on-year increase of 25%. The payment period will commence from 15 May 2026. Fifty percent of this dividend will be paid out of the capital contribution reserves and will be exempt from Swiss withholding tax. For further information please see the detailed voting results. About Lonza Lonza is the world’s largest contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. Working across five continents, the global Lonza team of approximately 20,000 colleagues works alongside pharma and biotech companies to turn their breakthrough innovations into viable therapies. This enables customers to bring life-saving and life-enhancing treatments to patients worldwide with a combination of cutting-edge science, smart technology and lean manufacturing.



Our company generated sales of CHF 6.5 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 2.1 billion in Full-Year 2025. Find out more at www.lonza.com Lonza Contact Details Daniel Buchta

Head of Investor Relations

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 2985

daniel.buchta@lonza.com Victoria Morgan

Head of External Communications

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 2283

victoria.morgan@lonza.com Additional Information and Disclaimer

Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (“SGX-ST”). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST’s continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual. Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release. All trademarks belong to Lonza, and are registered in the USA, EU and/or CH, or used in common law, or belong to their respective third-party owners and are used for informational purposes only. Privacy Policy link To immediately delete all the data

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