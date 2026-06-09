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WKN: 928619 / ISIN: CH0013841017

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09.06.2026 07:00:04

Lonza Appoints Hans Trees as Global Head of Communications

Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Lonza Appoints Hans Trees as Global Head of Communications

09.06.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

  • Hans Trees will join Lonza as Global Head of Communications, Senior Vice President and Member of the Extended Executive Committee, effective 1 September 2026
  • Hans combines deep industry experience with a strong track record in stakeholder engagement, most recently serving as Global Head of External Engagement at Roche

Basel, Switzerland, 9 June 2026 – Lonza today announced the appointment of Hans Trees as Global Head of Communications, Senior Vice President and member of the Extended Executive Committee. Hans will join Lonza on 1 September 2026 and succeed David Carter, who has led Lonza’s Communications function since 2019. 

Hans is a seasoned communications executive with broad experience across communications, strategy and business leadership in global organizations. Most recently, he served as Roche's Global Head of External Engagement. Over an 11-year career at Roche, he held a number of leadership roles in both the Pharmaceuticals Division and Group functions. Prior to joining Roche, he worked in management consulting at AON and investment banking at Rothschild. Hans holds degrees from the University of Cambridge, the London School of Economics and University of Durham.

Wolfgang Wienand, Chief Executive Officer, Lonza, commented: "I am very pleased to welcome Hans to our One Lonza team. Hans combines communications expertise, strategic insight, financial acumen and deep pharmaceutical industry experience. He has a strong track record of building high-performing teams, navigating complex and fast-changing environments, and strengthening relationships with key stakeholders. I am confident he will make important contributions as we continue to execute our One Lonza strategy and further strengthen Lonza's position as the market leader in our industry, while also reinforcing connection and alignment across the One Lonza team. 

"I would like to sincerely thank David for his leadership of our communications function and for the significant contribution he has made to Lonza over many years. He has been a trusted partner to me and across the organization. We are grateful for his commitment and impact and wish him every success in the future."

Notes to Editors
A high-resolution image of Hans is available here

About Lonza

Lonza is the world’s leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. Working across five continents, the Lonza global team of approximately 20,000 colleagues works alongside pharma and biotech companies to turn their breakthrough innovations into viable therapies. This enables customers to bring life-saving and life-enhancing treatments to patients worldwide with a combination of cutting-edge science, smart technology and lean manufacturing.
Our company generated sales of CHF 6.5 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 2.1 billion in Full-Year 2025. Find out more at www.lonza.com

Lonza Contact Details

Victoria Morgan
Head of External Communications
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 61 316 2283
victoria.morgan@lonza.com

Daniel Buchta
Head of Investor Relations
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 61 316 2985
daniel.buchta@lonza.com

Additional Information and Disclaimer
Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (“SGX-ST”). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST’s continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual.

Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release.

All trademarks belong to Lonza, and are registered in the USA, EU and/or CH, or used in common law, or belong to their respective third-party owners and are used for informational purposes only.

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End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Lonza Group AG
Münchensteinerstrasse 38
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +4161 316 81 11
Internet: www.lonza.com
ISIN: CH0013841017
Valor: 1384101
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2341732

 
End of News EQS News Service

2341732  09.06.2026 CET/CEST

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