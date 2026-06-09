Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Lonza Appoints Hans Trees as Global Head of Communications



09.06.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Hans Trees will join Lonza as Global Head of Communications, Senior Vice President and Member of the Extended Executive Committee, effective 1 September 2026

Hans combines deep industry experience with a strong track record in stakeholder engagement, most recently serving as Global Head of External Engagement at Roche Basel, Switzerland, 9 June 2026 – Lonza today announced the appointment of Hans Trees as Global Head of Communications, Senior Vice President and member of the Extended Executive Committee. Hans will join Lonza on 1 September 2026 and succeed David Carter, who has led Lonza’s Communications function since 2019. Hans is a seasoned communications executive with broad experience across communications, strategy and business leadership in global organizations. Most recently, he served as Roche's Global Head of External Engagement. Over an 11-year career at Roche, he held a number of leadership roles in both the Pharmaceuticals Division and Group functions. Prior to joining Roche, he worked in management consulting at AON and investment banking at Rothschild. Hans holds degrees from the University of Cambridge, the London School of Economics and University of Durham. Wolfgang Wienand, Chief Executive Officer, Lonza, commented: "I am very pleased to welcome Hans to our One Lonza team. Hans combines communications expertise, strategic insight, financial acumen and deep pharmaceutical industry experience. He has a strong track record of building high-performing teams, navigating complex and fast-changing environments, and strengthening relationships with key stakeholders. I am confident he will make important contributions as we continue to execute our One Lonza strategy and further strengthen Lonza's position as the market leader in our industry, while also reinforcing connection and alignment across the One Lonza team. "I would like to sincerely thank David for his leadership of our communications function and for the significant contribution he has made to Lonza over many years. He has been a trusted partner to me and across the organization. We are grateful for his commitment and impact and wish him every success in the future." Notes to Editors

A high-resolution image of Hans is available here About Lonza Lonza is the world’s leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. Working across five continents, the Lonza global team of approximately 20,000 colleagues works alongside pharma and biotech companies to turn their breakthrough innovations into viable therapies. This enables customers to bring life-saving and life-enhancing treatments to patients worldwide with a combination of cutting-edge science, smart technology and lean manufacturing.

Our company generated sales of CHF 6.5 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 2.1 billion in Full-Year 2025. Find out more at www.lonza.com Lonza Contact Details Victoria Morgan

Head of External Communications

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 2283

victoria.morgan@lonza.com Daniel Buchta

Head of Investor Relations

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 2985

daniel.buchta@lonza.com Additional Information and Disclaimer

Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (“SGX-ST”). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST’s continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual. Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release. All trademarks belong to Lonza, and are registered in the USA, EU and/or CH, or used in common law, or belong to their respective third-party owners and are used for informational purposes only. Privacy Policy link To immediately delete all the data

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