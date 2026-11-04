Lonza CEO Wolfgang Wienand to present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Basel, Switzerland, 4 November 2026 – Lonza is pleased to announce that it will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on 17 and 18 November 2026.

As part of the conference, Lonza CEO Wolfgang Wienand will host a presentation and subsequent Q&A on 18 November from 15:30 – 15:55 GMT (16:30 – 16:55 CET).

The session will be webcast live, and a replay will be available on the Lonza Investor Relations website, remaining accessible for 90 days.

The live audio webcast can be accessed via this link.