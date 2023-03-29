|
29.03.2023 09:00:32
Lonza Completes Clinical and Commercial Drug Product Manufacturing Line in Visp (CH)
|
Lonza Group AG
/ Key word(s): Expansion
Basel, Switzerland, 29 March 2023 Lonza, a preferred partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutraceutical markets, today announced the completion of its planned cGMP clinical and commercial drug product manufacturing line in Visp (CH).
The new line will support customers with a range of drug product manufacturing needs for both clinical and commercial supply. Set in a 1,200 sqm cGMP facility, it includes a state-of-the-art liquid and lyophilized vial filling isolator line for multiple modalities that fulfils the GMP Annex 1 requirement for the manufacture of sterile products1. The line is already fully operational and cGMP licensed, with the first customer batches due to be filled in April 2023.
The asset is part of Lonzas Ibex® Biopark and complements recent expansions at the Visp site, including in bioconjugation, mammalian manufacturing and microbial development. Together, these developments support Lonzas long-term growth strategy to build capacity in areas of high customer demand, and its ambition to provide flexible end-to-end solutions for customers at a single location from drug substance to drug product.
The completion of the line in Visp also marks a significant milestone in the growth of Lonzas leading DPS offering. It follows the recent groundbreaking of a new facility in Stein (CH), which will be dedicated to large-scale commercial drug product manufacturing and is being delivered through an investment of approximately CHF 500 million. Ongoing investment to expand the DPS network is enabling Lonza to offer end-to-end solutions across the whole product lifecycle, including clinical and commercial supply.
Peter Droc, Head of Drug Product Services, Lonza, commented: Since establishing Drug Product Services in 2016, we have built a leading offering that meets customer needs across the pharma and biotech value chain, from formulation to filling. With demand for drug product manufacturing continuing to increase, this new cGMP clinical and commercial line in Visp launches at a crucial time for our customers and market. It also strengthens our DPS capabilities, by enabling us to offer customers a flexible and integrated service offering from a single location.
The new manufacturing line in Visp will be supported by Lonzas Drug Product Center of Excellence in Stücki Technology Park, Basel (CH). The Stücki facility offers a range of drug product development services to customers, including formulation and process development, analytical development and quality control.
Additional Information
About Lonza
Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today, Lonza operates across five continents. With approximately 17,500 full-time employees, we comprise high-performing teams and individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 6.2 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 2.0 billion in Full-Year 2022. Find out more at www.lonza.com
Lonza Contact Details
Victoria Morgan
Lyle Wheeler
Additional Information and Disclaimer
Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release.
Privacy Policy link
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lonza Group AG
|Münchensteinerstrasse 38
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+4161 316 81 11
|Internet:
|www.lonza.com
|ISIN:
|CH0013841017
|Valor:
|1384101
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1595027
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1595027 29.03.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lonza AG (N)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Lonza AG (N)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lonza AG (N)
|294,00
|-0,24%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen legen zu -- ATX zu Handelsschluss deutlich im Plus -- DAX schließt über 15.300 Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Aktienmärkte letztlich mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich in der Gewinnzone. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mehrheitlich fester.