16.02.2023 14:00:42
Lonza Completes Expansion of Conjugation Facility in Visp (CH)
Basel, Switzerland, 16 February 2023 Lonza, a preferred partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutraceutical markets, announced today that a planned expansion of its bioconjugation facility in Visp (CH) is complete.
The expansion includes two manufacturing suites and supporting infrastructure. It will support an extended customer portfolio, including companies entering clinical development. The investment enhances Lonzas capabilities and flexibility to support both clinical and commercial supply and will play a key role in meeting the growing market demand for bioconjugates.
The new suites complement Lonzas recent investments and asset extensions in Visp (CH) in mammalian capacity, microbial development, drug product development and manufacturing, and HPAPI payload-linker manufacturing capacity. These continued investments into the Visp (CH) site provide a flexible solution for customers of all sizes at a single location. They are designed to help customers navigate the risks of a complex bioconjugation supply chain. In addition to the two new manufacturing suites, the expansion also includes an increase in process and analytical development and quality control capacity to support future portfolio growth.
Stefan Egli, Vice President, Head of Bioconjugates, Lonza, commented: The opening of the new bioconjugate manufacturing suites in Visp (CH) reflects our dedication to continuously improving our offering and expertise in line with anticipated market and customer needs. Combined with our offerings across drug substance and drug product manufacturing in small molecules and biologics, our bioconjugation services can support projects from early phase through to late-stage and commercial programs.
As the leading CDMO for bioconjugates, Lonza offers customers a fully integrated solution, including the different technologies required to deliver safe and reliable bioconjugate products.
Additional Information
About Lonza
Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today, Lonza operates across five continents. With approximately 17,500 full-time employees, we comprise high-performing teams and individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 6.2 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 2.0 billion in Full-Year 2022. Find out more at www.lonza.com
