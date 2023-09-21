|
21.09.2023 07:00:20
Lonza Confirms Details of Capital Markets Day and Reconfirms Outlook 2023
Basel, Switzerland, 21 September 2023 Lonza today announced its plans for the companys Capital Markets Day, which is scheduled to take place on 17th October 2023.
There will be updates provided by each of Lonzas four Divisional Presidents, including the following topics: the markets in which each division operates, main offerings and capabilities, sources of competitive advantage, and current growth projects. The Chief Financial Officer will also provide an update on Lonzas financial profile and prospects. Following the presentation, there will be a Q&A session, and a tour of the Lonza Visp manufacturing facilities, for those attending in person.
Alongside the details of the Capital Markets Day, Lonza is also reconfirming its Outlook 2023. During the companys Half-Year Results presentation in July 2023, the Outlook was set at mid-to-high single-digit CER sales growth and 28 to 29% CORE EBITDA margin.
Albert M. Baehny, Chairman and CEO ad interim, Lonza, commented: As we prepare for the Capital Markets Day, we are pleased with Lonzas strong business fundamentals and confident in our capability to drive long-term value creation. Our meeting in October is an opportunity for our participants to share their questions and views, and I am greatly looking forward to an open discussion on the important topics that are relevant to our business.
While all available spaces are now reserved for the Capital Markets Day in-person event, investors are still welcome to join the waiting list or register for online participation.
About Lonza
Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today, Lonza operates across five continents. With more than 17,500 full-time employees, we comprise high-performing teams and individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 3.1 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 922 million in Half-Year 2023. Find out more at www.lonza.com.
