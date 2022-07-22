|
Lonza Delivers Solid Performance in H1 2022 with 16.8% CER Sales Growth and 33.1% CORE EBITDA Margin
Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Basel, Switzerland, 22 July 2022 Lonza has reported sales of CHF 3 billion, growing 17.3% AER2 (16.8%1 CER) and CHF 987 million CORE EBITDA, resulting in a margin of 33.1%. Thanks to the commitment of colleagues across Lonzas global network, the company has successfully navigated the challenges arising from the uncertain macroeconomic environment in the First Half. Lonza remains on track to deliver on its 2022 Outlook and reconfirms its Mid-Term Guidance 2024, assuming no unforeseen events or issues.
Lonza has announced an investment of approximately CHF 500 million to build a large-scale, commercial drug product fill and finish facility in Stein (CH). This fulfills the companys strategic commitment to complete its value chain in Biologics, which allows customers to benefit from an end-to-end service. Throughout H1, the company continued its organic growth strategy, investing 28.2% of sales in CAPEX. This is in line with planned Full-Year CAPEX (around 30% of sales).
Lonza continues to advance its ESG agenda. 2022 is the first year in which Lonza has incorporated ESG targets into its employee and executive renumeration policies. Currently, the business is engaged in more than 100 ESG projects across the global network.
Lonza confirms its Outlook for Full-Year 2022 at low- to mid-teens CER sales growth and an overall CORE EBITDA margin improvement in line with the 2024 Mid-Term Guidance. This will be achieved by a combination of operational excellence and active management of inflation.
Pierre-Alain Ruffieux, CEO, Lonza, commented: We are pleased to have maintained a solid financial performance in H1 2022, thanks to the commitment and support of Lonzas global employee community. As part of our planned CAPEX for the year, we have announced a landmark strategic investment in Biologics to build a new commercial fill and finish facility in Stein (CH). This will help us to meet customer demand for an integrated offering and deliver long-term value to our business. Looking at our macroeconomic context, we remain aware of the continuing uncertainties and will actively manage any issues that may arise.
Divisional Overview
Group Financial Summary
For more detail on performance and financials, please refer to the Half-Year 2022 Presentation, Half-Year 2022 Report and Alternative Performance Measures (APM) 2022 Report.
1Sales growth figures, expressed as a percentage (%), are at Constant Exchange Rate (CER)
2Actual Exchange Rate
About Lonza
Lonza is a preferred global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition markets. We work to enable a healthier world by supporting our customers to deliver new and innovative medicines that help treat a wide range of diseases. We achieve this by combining technological insight with world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise and process excellence. Our unparalleled breadth of offerings enables our customers to commercialize their discoveries and innovations in the healthcare industry.
Lonza Contact Details
Victoria Morgan
Lyle Wheeler
Investor Relations
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 79 154 9522
lyle.wheeler@lonza.com
End of ad hoc announcement
1403575 22-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
