Lonza Delivers Solid Performance in H1 2022 with 16.8% CER Sales Growth and 33.1% CORE EBITDA Margin

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR In H1 2022, Lonza delivers CHF 3 billion sales and 16.8% 1 CER sales growth

CER sales growth CHF 987 million CORE EBITDA resulted in a margin of 33.1%

H1 2022 CAPEX reached 28.2% of sales as Lonza continues to execute planned investments

Group Outlook 2022 confirmed at low to mid-teens CER sales growth and CORE EBITDA margin improvement

Mid-Term Guidance 2024 reconfirmed Basel, Switzerland, 22 July 2022 Lonza has reported sales of CHF 3 billion, growing 17.3% AER2 (16.8%1 CER) and CHF 987 million CORE EBITDA, resulting in a margin of 33.1%. Thanks to the commitment of colleagues across Lonzas global network, the company has successfully navigated the challenges arising from the uncertain macroeconomic environment in the First Half. Lonza remains on track to deliver on its 2022 Outlook and reconfirms its Mid-Term Guidance 2024, assuming no unforeseen events or issues. Lonza has announced an investment of approximately CHF 500 million to build a large-scale, commercial drug product fill and finish facility in Stein (CH). This fulfills the companys strategic commitment to complete its value chain in Biologics, which allows customers to benefit from an end-to-end service. Throughout H1, the company continued its organic growth strategy, investing 28.2% of sales in CAPEX. This is in line with planned Full-Year CAPEX (around 30% of sales). Lonza continues to advance its ESG agenda. 2022 is the first year in which Lonza has incorporated ESG targets into its employee and executive renumeration policies. Currently, the business is engaged in more than 100 ESG projects across the global network. Lonza confirms its Outlook for Full-Year 2022 at low- to mid-teens CER sales growth and an overall CORE EBITDA margin improvement in line with the 2024 Mid-Term Guidance. This will be achieved by a combination of operational excellence and active management of inflation. Pierre-Alain Ruffieux, CEO, Lonza, commented: We are pleased to have maintained a solid financial performance in H1 2022, thanks to the commitment and support of Lonzas global employee community. As part of our planned CAPEX for the year, we have announced a landmark strategic investment in Biologics to build a new commercial fill and finish facility in Stein (CH). This will help us to meet customer demand for an integrated offering and deliver long-term value to our business. Looking at our macroeconomic context, we remain aware of the continuing uncertainties and will actively manage any issues that may arise. Divisional Overview Biologics benefited from continued strong customer demand for commercial capacity, supported by new CAPEX investments. Compared to Half-Year 2021, the business achieved 26.2% 1 sales growth, with a lower CORE EBITDA margin of 37.3%. The softer margin reflected the product mix.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today, Lonza operates across five continents. With more than 17,000 full-time employees, we comprise high-performing teams and individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 3 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 987 million in H1 2022. Find out more at www.lonza.com Follow @Lonza on LinkedIn

