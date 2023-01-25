Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Lonza Delivers Strong 2022 Performance with 15.1% CER Sales Growth and 32.1% CORE EBITDA Margin



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR In 2022, Lonza delivered CHF 6.2 billion sales and 15.1% 1 CER sales growth

CER sales growth CHF 2.0 billion CORE EBITDA resulted in a margin of 32.1%

Growth investment continues as 2022 CAPEX reached 30% of sales

Group Outlook 2023: high single-digit CER sales growth and CORE EBITDA margin of 30 to 31%

Mid-Term Guidance 2024 confirmed

Proposed dividend increase of 17% to CHF 3.50 per share

The Biologics division reported strong sales growth of 21.7% 1 , compared to Full-Year 2021, supported by a robust underlying business and a COVID-related sales peak in 2022. The business delivered a CORE EBITDA margin of 37.5%.

division reported strong sales growth of 21.7% , compared to Full-Year 2021, supported by a robust underlying business and a COVID-related sales peak in 2022. The business delivered a CORE EBITDA margin of 37.5%. Small Molecules reported sales growth of 5.9% 1 , compared to Full-Year 2021, and a CORE EBITDA margin of 30.3%. This was supported by a solid base business and the ramp-up of new assets.

reported sales growth of 5.9% , compared to Full-Year 2021, and a CORE EBITDA margin of 30.3%. This was supported by a solid base business and the ramp-up of new assets. Cell & Gene reported sales growth of 13.6% 1 compared to Full-Year 2021, and a CORE EBITDA margin of 16.7%. Bioscience delivered a strong performance, while Cell & Gene Technologies faced delays in clinical trials and customer product challenges.

reported sales growth of 13.6% compared to Full-Year 2021, and a CORE EBITDA margin of 16.7%. Bioscience delivered a strong performance, while Cell & Gene Technologies faced delays in clinical trials and customer product challenges. In Capsules & Health Ingredients, sales growth of 5.9%1 compared to Full-Year 2021 was mainly driven by price increases and pharma demand. The division delivered a CORE EBITDA margin of 33.0%. Group Financial Summary All financial information for financial year 2022 is unaudited. All financial information for financial year 2021 is based on continuing operations, i.e. exclusive of the Specialty Ingredients business (that was sold on 1 July 2021 and therefore reported as discontinued operations in 2021). For more detail on performance and financials, please refer to the Full-Year 2022 Presentation, Full-Year 2022 Report and Alternative Performance Measures (APM) 2022 Report.

External Auditor Lonza announced today that its Board of Directors intends to propose Deloitte AG as its external auditor, effective for the financial year 2024. The proposal is subject to shareholder approval at Lonzas 2023 Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023. KPMG has been Lonzas external auditor since 1999 and Lonzas Board of Directors would like to thank the firm and its employees for their contribution and dedication.

1 Sales growth figures, expressed as a percentage (%), are at Constant Exchange Rate (CER)

2 Actual Exchange Rate

3 Based on Q1-3 2022 data plus Q4 2022 estimates

4 Includes environmental remediation expenses of CHF 300 million, predominantly related to Gamsenried (see note 14 of Lonza Annual Report 2021) About Lonza Lonza is a preferred global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition markets. We work to enable a healthier world by supporting our customers to deliver new and innovative medicines that help treat a wide range of diseases. We achieve this by combining technological insight with world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise and process excellence. Our business is structured to meet our customers' complex needs across four divisions: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene and Capsules & Health Ingredients.Our unparalleled breadth of offerings across divisions enables our customers to commercialize their discoveries and innovations in the healthcare industry. Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today, Lonza operates across five continents. With approximately 17,500 full-time employees, we comprise high-performing teams and individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 6.2 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 2.0 billion in Full-Year 2022. Find out more at www.lonza.com. Follow @Lonza on LinkedIn

