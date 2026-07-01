Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Partnership

Lonza Expands Strategic Collaboration with Leading US Biopharmaceutical Company



01.07.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Further expansion of the existing strategic partnership reflects continued high demand for Lonza’s high-quality global biologics outsourcing development and manufacturing solutions

The tailor-made comprehensive offering spans a diversified clinical and commercial portfolio of innovative modalities, including process intensification and drug product manufacturing

Lonza’s unique global multi-site manufacturing offering caters to the partner’s specific needs and provides tailored solutions for high flexibility and fast scalability

Captured in a range of contracts, the long-term collaboration has the potential to deliver a multi-billion cumulative CHF value Basel, Switzerland, 1 July 2026 – Lonza, the world’s leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced an expanded strategic collaboration with a leading US-based biopharmaceutical company. The expansion adds two biologics programs to be produced commercially, with the option for two more, and further strengthens an established multi-year relationship, including long-term commitments across a broad portfolio of multiple biologics programs. This evolving portfolio of innovative programs supports flexibility in demand and development risk, with the ability to scale programs over time, including the transition into commercial manufacturing. In recent years, Lonza has steadily expanded the existing customer relationship, resulting in agreements with the potential of a cumulative multi-billion CHF value, underscoring strong long-term outsourcing demand for, and the attractiveness of, Lonza’s integrated offering. The development and manufacturing services under the strategic partnership will be provided from all of Lonza’s US commercial-scale biologics sites, complemented by Lonza’s drug substance and drug product development and manufacturing capacities in Europe. The multi-site agreement provides geographic flexibility, supply security, and access to specialized capabilities where needed, while supporting the customer’s long-term growth strategy. Lonza will leverage its broad technology portfolio for mammalian antibodies, including advanced process intensification such as N-1 perfusion. In addition, Lonza supports the company with manufacturing process optimizations that will materially reduce cycle times across selected programs. Across the portfolio of contracts, Lonza will also deliver end-to-end support, including drug product manufacturing and related services, enabling a seamless transition from drug substance to final dosage form. Gordon Bates, Head of Integrated Biologics at Lonza, said: “This strategic collaboration demonstrates Lonza’s role as a trusted manufacturing partner for large biopharmaceutical companies. By combining cutting-edge science, smart technology and lean manufacturing in our global network, Lonza enables customers to advance complex portfolios, combining speed and flexibility with high quality and reliability.” About Lonza Lonza is the world’s leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. Working across five continents, Lonza’s global team of approximately 20,000 colleagues works alongside pharma and biotech companies to turn their breakthrough innovations into viable therapies. This enables customers to bring life-saving and life-enhancing treatments to patients worldwide with a combination of cutting-edge science, smart technology and lean manufacturing.



Our company generated sales of CHF 6.5 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 2.1 billion in Full-Year 2025. Find out more at www.lonza.com. Lonza Contact Details Daniel Buchta

Head of Investor Relations

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 2985

daniel.buchta@lonza.com Victoria Morgan

Head of External Communications

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 2283

victoria.morgan@lonza.com Additional Information and Disclaimer

Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (“SGX-ST”). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST’s continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual. Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release. All trademarks belong to Lonza, and are registered in the USA, EU and/or CH, or used in common law, or belong to their respective third-party owners and are used for informational purposes only. Privacy Policy link To immediately delete all the data

End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News