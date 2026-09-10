Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Expansion

Lonza Further Strengthens US Manufacturing Presence with Addition of a Commercial Spray-Drying Facility in Bend, Oregon



10.09.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Lonza will build a new large-scale, commercial PSD-4 spray-drying facility in Bend, Oregon (US) to support a rapidly expanding market segment

The investment will reinforce the Bend site as a center of excellence for particle engineering and bioavailability enhancement and create a global manufacturing hub for commercial spray-drying

The investment will establish Lonza as the leading CDMO provider of commercial-scale spray-drying PSD-4 capacity in the US

The facility is expected to be completed in 2029 and will create more than 80 new jobs Basel, Switzerland, 10 September 2026 – Lonza, the world’s leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today plans to further strengthen its significant US presence by constructing a large-scale commercial spray-drying facility in Bend, Oregon. The investment will establish Lonza as the leading CDMO provider of commercial-scale spray-drying PSD-4 capacity in the US. Lonza will offer a full range of spray-dried dispersion (SDD) capacity to support customers across both clinical and commercial programs. Through its integrated end-to-end offering, Lonza will support the development and manufacturing of small molecules and other modalities, including biologics and mRNA. SDD technologies are increasingly relevant in modern drug development, as the industry addresses the growing complexity of molecules and their related bioavailability challenges. The demand for SDD CDMO services has grown alongside the increasing scientific complexity of pharmaceutical pipelines, driven by the increasing prevalence of poorly soluble drug substances. Today, a significant share of molecules in the clinical pipeline requires bioavailability enhancement. The Bend expansion is intended to meet this growing market demand, with a particular focus on the US demand, enabling Lonza to provide customers with an additional option to access complete and integrated end-to-end development and manufacturing solution for SDDs. Wolfgang Wienand, Chief Executive Officer, Lonza, said: “The investment in the Bend site reflects our conviction that the United States will remain a leading source of pharmaceutical innovation and a key market for Lonza. It also delivers on our One Lonza strategy, powered by the Lonza Engine, to invest where we can create the greatest value for our customers and, ultimately, for patients. By significantly expanding our commercial-scale spray-drying capabilities, we strengthen a technology that can fundamentally improve the delivery and bioavailability of medicines. With this, our world-class particle engineering team in Bend will be even better able to support our customers in turning their breakthrough innovations into viable products and to manufacture the medicines of tomorrow.” Christian Seufert, Head of Advanced Synthesis, Lonza, added: “The growing number of complex drug molecules is increasing demand for advanced particle engineering technologies. With decades of expertise in spray-drying, our Bend team helps customers address formulation challenges and progress their programs efficiently. This investment expands the capacity and capabilities needed to support customers from development through commercialization.” The new facility will be equipped with two state-of-the-art PSD-4 spray-drying units, allowing for future capacity expansions as demand continues to grow. Additional upgrades to the Bend site include supporting infrastructure for solvent handling and storage. The project also integrates energy-efficient utility and process systems and enhanced emission control technologies to reduce overall facility energy demand. The new facility, expected to be completed in 2029, will be delivered through a significant capital investment and will initially create more than 80 new jobs, highlighting Lonza’s commitment to expanding its manufacturing footprint in the US. The expansion enhances proximity to key customers and supports more resilient, regionalized supply chains for critical therapies. Additional Information To find out more about Lonza’s spray-drying offering, please visit: Lonza Spray-Dried Dispersion Technology. A rendering of the new facility is available to download here. About Lonza Lonza is the world’s leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. Working across five continents, Lonza’s global team of approximately 20,000 colleagues works alongside pharma and biotech companies to turn their breakthrough innovations into viable therapies. This enables customers to bring life-saving and life-enhancing treatments to patients worldwide with a combination of cutting-edge science, smart technology and lean manufacturing.



Our company generated sales of CHF 3.4 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.2 billion in Half-Year 2026. Find out more at www.lonza.com. Lonza Contact Details Victoria Morgan

Head of External Communications

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 2283

victoria.morgan@lonza.com Daniel Buchta

Head of Investor Relations

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 2985

daniel.buchta@lonza.com Additional Information and Disclaimer

Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (“SGX-ST”). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST’s continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual. Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release. All trademarks belong to Lonza, and are registered in the USA, EU and/or CH, or used in common law, or belong to their respective third-party owners and are used for informational purposes only. Privacy Policy link To immediately delete all the data

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