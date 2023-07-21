|
21.07.2023 07:49:35
Lonza H1 Profit Declines, Underlying Sales Growth At 10% In CER; Updates 2023 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Lonza Group (LZAGF.PK) reported that its first half profit to equity holders of the parent declined to 410 million Swiss francs from 492 million francs, prior year. Earnings per share was 5.54 francs, down 16.9%. CORE EBITDA was 922 million francs, down 6.6%. CORE EPS was 6.12 francs, down 15.9%. CORE EBITDA margin was 30%, for the first half period.
For the six months ended 30 June, sales were 3.08 billion Swiss francs compared to 2.98 billion francs, previous year. The sales growth in CER was 5.6%, corresponding to around 10% CER underlying sales growth.
For 2023, the Group now updated outlook from high single-digit to mid-to-high single-digit CER sales growth, and from 30-31% to 28-29% CORE EBITDA margin, reflecting slower growth than expected in early-stage services and continued weak demand in the nutraceutical capsules market driving underutilization. Lonza Group confirmed mid-term sales guidance with a CORE EBITDA margin range updated from 33-35% to 31-33%.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.