Lonza H1 Results Climb, Lifts FY26 CORE EBITDA Margin View, Backs Sales Growth Forecast

(RTTNews) - Lonza Group (LZAGF.PK, LONN.SW), a Swiss manufacturer specializing in pharmaceuticals and nutrition, reported Wednesday higher profit and sales in its first half. Further, the firm lifted fiscal 2026 outlook for CORE EBITDA margin, and maintained sales growth view.

In the first half, profit attributable to equity holders of the parent climbed to 591 million Swiss francs from last year's 426 million francs. Earnings per share were 8.16 francs, up from 5.67 francs a year ago.

EBITDA climbed 31.4 percent year-over-year to 1.15 billion francs, and EBITDA margin improved 5.2 percentage points to 34.1&.

CORE EBITDA grew 27.4 percent from last year to 1.18 billion francs, and margin improved 4.4 percentage points to 34.8 percent.

In the first half, Lonza delivered sales of 3.374 billion francs, up 11.2 percent from 3.034 billion francs a year ago.

Sales growth in constant currency was 16.0 percent.

The company reported that all business platforms contributed to the overall success of One Lonza and each delivered double-digit CER sales growth.

Lonza announced the further expansion of its commercial-scale aseptic ADC drug product capacity in Stein, backed by a long-term customer commitment.

Looking ahead, the company now expects fiscal 2026 CORE EBITDA margin to reach a level of 33 percent to 34 percent, higher than previous view of above 32 percent.

The company continues to expect CER sales growth of 11 percent to 12 percent.

Growth and profitability in the second half would reflect the planned phasing of business activities, particularly within Advanced Synthesis, and a higher prior-year base.

For 2026, Lonza expects CapEx intensity as a percentage of sales to be in the middle of the mid-to-high-teens range of its CDMO Organic Growth Model, with some phasing from 2026 to 2027.

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