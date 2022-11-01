01.11.2022 07:00:33

Lonza Launches New Capsule to Deliver Acid-Sensitive Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients to the Intestine

  • Lonza meets pressing market need by launching first ever coating-free capsule to support intestinal delivery of acid-sensitive APIs
  • Innovative Capsugel® Enprotect capsule can simplify the manufacturing process to accelerate drug development and expedite first-in-human timelines

Basel, Switzerland, 1 November 2022 Lonza, a preferred partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutraceutical markets, has launched an innovative new capsule solution for intestinal (enteric) drug delivery. The Capsugel® Enprotect capsule does not disintegrate during stomach transit and only releases its contents in the intestine. Capsugel® Enprotect capsules significantly simplify the drug product manufacturing process by mitigating the need for additional capsule coating or sealing.

The Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients Division has been a trusted manufacturing partner for leading global pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies. This expertise has enabled the development of innovative and reliable capsules with different release profiles, addressing changing patient needs while meeting regulatory requirements for multiple pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications. This most recent capsule innovation has delivered a breakthrough non-coated capsule for enteric delivery that is suitable for all stages of development and commercial supply.

The capsule meets a pressing market need for an effective oral delivery solution for treatments that are easily degraded by acidic stomach conditions. The new delivery solution targets small molecules, peptides, proteins, and RNA-based therapeutics. It will also help to enable the delivery of live biotherapeutic products, a new and innovative class of treatments.

Christian Seufert, President, Capsules & Health Ingredients, Lonza, commented: This new capsule technology has the potential to make significant improvements to oral drug delivery. With its proven protection in acidic environments, Capsugel® Enprotect provides drug developers with a viable oral solution to deliver novel therapies to the distal small intestine, including live biotherapeutic products, small and large molecules, and oral vaccines.

To learn more about Lonzas capsule portfolio, visit https://www.lonza.com/capsules-health-ingredients.

About Lonza
Lonza is a preferred global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition markets. We work to enable a healthier world by supporting our customers to deliver new and innovative medicines that help treat a wide range of diseases. We achieve this by combining technological insight with world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise and process excellence. Our unparalleled breadth of offerings enables our customers to commercialize their discoveries and innovations in the healthcare industry.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today, Lonza operates across five continents. With more than 17,000 employees (full-time equivalent), we comprise high-performing teams and individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 3 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 987 million in H1 2022. Find out more at www.lonza.com

Lonza Contact Details

Victoria Morgan
Head of External Communications
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 61 316 2283
victoria.morgan@lonza.com

Dr. Martina Ribar Hestericová
Associate Director, Science Communications
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 61 316 8982
martina.ribarhestericova@lonza.com

Lyle Wheeler
Investor Relations
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 79 154 9522
lyle.wheeler@lonza.com


