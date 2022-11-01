Lonza Launches New Capsule to Deliver Acid-Sensitive Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients to the Intestine

Basel, Switzerland, 1 November 2022 Lonza, a preferred partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutraceutical markets, has launched an innovative new capsule solution for intestinal (enteric) drug delivery. The Capsugel® Enprotect capsule does not disintegrate during stomach transit and only releases its contents in the intestine. Capsugel® Enprotect capsules significantly simplify the drug product manufacturing process by mitigating the need for additional capsule coating or sealing.

The Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients Division has been a trusted manufacturing partner for leading global pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies. This expertise has enabled the development of innovative and reliable capsules with different release profiles, addressing changing patient needs while meeting regulatory requirements for multiple pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications. This most recent capsule innovation has delivered a breakthrough non-coated capsule for enteric delivery that is suitable for all stages of development and commercial supply.

The capsule meets a pressing market need for an effective oral delivery solution for treatments that are easily degraded by acidic stomach conditions. The new delivery solution targets small molecules, peptides, proteins, and RNA-based therapeutics. It will also help to enable the delivery of live biotherapeutic products, a new and innovative class of treatments.

Christian Seufert, President, Capsules & Health Ingredients, Lonza, commented: This new capsule technology has the potential to make significant improvements to oral drug delivery. With its proven protection in acidic environments, Capsugel® Enprotect provides drug developers with a viable oral solution to deliver novel therapies to the distal small intestine, including live biotherapeutic products, small and large molecules, and oral vaccines.

To learn more about Lonzas capsule portfolio, visit https://www.lonza.com/capsules-health-ingredients.