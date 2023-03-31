Lonza Launches Share Buyback Program of up to CHF 2 Billion

31.03.2023 07:00:52

Basel, Switzerland, 31 March 2023 On 3 April 2023, Lonza will launch a share buyback program of up to CHF 2 billion, as announced on 25 January 2023. Enabled by Lonzas strong balance sheet and positive outlook, the share buyback program aims to return excess capital to shareholders without impacting the companys capability to invest in organic growth and bolt-on M&A. At the same time, Lonza remains committed to maintaining its strong investment grade rating.

The volume of monthly share buybacks will depend on market conditions. The registered shares of Lonza Group Ltd. will be repurchased via a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange for the purpose of a capital reduction.

About Lonza
Lonza is a preferred global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition markets. We work to enable a healthier world by supporting our customers to deliver new and innovative medicines that help treat a wide range of diseases. We achieve this by combining technological insight with world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise and process excellence. Our business is structured to meet our customers' complex needs across four divisions: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene and Capsules & Health Ingredients.Our unparalleled breadth of offerings across divisions enables our customers to commercialize their discoveries and innovations in the healthcare industry.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today, Lonza operates across five continents. With approximately 17,500 full-time employees, we comprise high-performing teams and individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 6.2 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 2.0 billion in Full-Year 2022. Find out more at www.lonza.com

