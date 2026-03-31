Lonza Aktie

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WKN: 928619 / ISIN: CH0013841017

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31.03.2026 14:00:04

Lonza Nominates Stephen Fry as Independent Board Member

Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Lonza Nominates Stephen Fry as Independent Board Member

31.03.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

  • Stephen Fry is nominated to the Lonza Board for his extensive track record in the pharma industry and deep experience in performance culture and organizational transformation
  • Subject to his election at the Lonza AGM in May 2026, Stephen will also be appointed a member of the People and Governance Committee and the Audit and Compliance Committee
     

Basel, Switzerland, 31 March 2026 – The Lonza Board of Directors today announced the nomination of Stephen Fry as an Independent Member of the Board. Subject to his election at the Lonza Group Annual General Meeting (AGM) in May 2026, Stephen will also be appointed a member of the People and Governance Committee and the Audit and Compliance Committee.

Stephen brings deep pharmaceutical industry experience, a global leadership perspective and strong expertise to the Board. Stephen spent more than three decades at Eli Lilly and Company, where he held a broad range of international, operational and executive leadership roles, ultimately serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for 12 years. In this role, he led large-scale organizational transformation, shaped high-performance cultures and helped navigate the company through significant change. Stephen is also a Member of the Board of Trustees at the University of Indianapolis (US).

Jean-Marc Huët, Chairman of the Board, Lonza, commented: “The Board of Directors extends its warmest congratulations to Stephen for his nomination to the Board. Stephen brings extensive international experience, combined with a strong track record in organizational governance, succession planning and people strategy development, all of which form a valuable complementary fit with the capabilities of our other Board members. Stephen will play an important role in helping develop and embed our performance culture. This will support our ambition to attract and retain world-leading talent and bring our high-performing teams to the next level.”

Notes to Editors:
The following materials are available for download:

About Lonza
Lonza is the world’s largest contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. Working across five continents, the Lonza global team of approximately 20,000 colleagues works alongside pharma and biotech companies to turn their breakthrough innovations into viable therapies. This enables customers to bring life-saving and life-enhancing treatments to patients worldwide with a combination of cutting-edge science, smart technology and lean manufacturing.

Our company generated sales of CHF 6.5 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 2.1 billion in Full-Year 2025. Find out more at www.lonza.com

Lonza Contact Details

Daniel Buchta
Head of Investor Relations
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 61 316 2985
daniel.buchta@lonza.com

Victoria Morgan
Head of External Communications
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 61 316 2283
victoria.morgan@lonza.com

Additional Information and Disclaimer
Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (“SGX-ST”). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST’s continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual.

Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release.

All trademarks belong to Lonza, and are registered in the USA, EU and/or CH, or used in common law, or belong to their respective third-party owners and are used for informational purposes only.

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End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Lonza Group AG
Münchensteinerstrasse 38
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +4161 316 81 11
Internet: www.lonza.com
ISIN: CH0013841017
Valor: 1384101
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2301306

 
End of News EQS News Service

2301306  31.03.2026 CET/CEST

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