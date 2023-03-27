Lonza Publishes Invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting and 2022 Annual and Sustainability Reports

Basel, Switzerland, 27 March 2023 Lonza today announced the publication of its 2022 Annual and Sustainability Reports, as well as its invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM). The event will take place on Friday, 5 May 2023, at 10:00 a.m. CEST, at the Congress Center Messe Basel, Messeplatz 21, 4058 Basel, Switzerland.

2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM)

The AGM invitation can be accessed on the AGM webpage.

The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Albert M. Baehny as Chairman of the Board of Directors.



The Board of Directors also proposes the re-election of the following individuals to the Board of Directors for a further one-year term each, until the Annual General Meeting 2024:

Marion Helmes

Angelica Kohlmann

Christoph Mäder

Roger Nitsch

Barbara Richmond

Jürgen Steinemann

Olivier Verscheure

Furthermore, the Board of Directors proposes the election of Deloitte Ltd, Zurich (CH), as auditors for the financial year 2024. For the financial year 2023, the Board of Directors proposes the re-election of KPMG, Ltd, Zürich (CH).

Following the revision of the Swiss Company Law (Aktienrecht), Lonza's Articles of Association have been updated. The full text of the proposed amendments and a comparison against the current version of the Articles of Association and related explanations, can be found in the separate Shareholder Information Brochure on the 2023 Revision of the Articles of Association ("Shareholder Information Brochure"), which can be accessed via our AGM webpage.

Further motions include the election of the Nominations and Compensation Committee, and the approval of the compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee.

Lonzas Board of Directors is proposing a dividend for shareholders of CHF 3.50 per share for 2022, representing a year-on-year increase of 17% or CHF 0.50 per share. The proposal represents a pay-out of 21.4% of 2022 reported net profit of Lonza Group (or 25% excluding the gain from divestments). Subject to approval at the upcoming AGM, 50% of the dividend of CHF 3.50 per share will be paid out of the capital contribution reserve and will therefore be free from Swiss withholding tax.



All details on the motions can be found in the 2023 AGM invitation.

2022 Annual and Sustainability Reports

Lonza today published its 2022 online Annual Report and Sustainability Report, which is aligned with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards. PDF versions of the reports can be accessed via the Annual Report webpage, which can be found here.



The 2022 Sustainability Report is Lonzas fifth sustainability report. The report provides insights into the companys commitments and performance related to the most relevant sustainability priorities for its business and stakeholders.

Responsible business is both an ethical and a commercial imperative for Lonza. Since 2022, environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics have been incorporated into Lonzas compensation policy for both management and employees. This ensures that sustainability remains an integral part of every employees daily work and sustainability achievements are recognized and rewarded as a core strategic pillar of Lonzas long-term success. For more information, please visit Lonzas 2022 Remuneration Report.

