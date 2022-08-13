|
13.08.2022 16:00:00
Look at This Semiconductor Stock Before Buying Micron Technology
Today's video focuses on Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and the current state of the memory market. Lam Research provides the equipment needed for the manufacturing process of memory technology, and historically its revenue is not affected much by the headwinds memory makers like Micron experience. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the market prices of Aug. 12, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 12, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!