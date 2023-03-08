|
08.03.2023 11:49:00
Look Beyond AI: This $42 Billion Market Could Be a Game Changer for Nvidia
Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results (for the period ended Jan. 29) focused a lot on how the company is on track to make the most of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. In fact, "AI" was mentioned a whopping 75 times on Nvidia's late-February earnings conference call. That's not surprising since the demand for the company's graphics cards could soar big time thanks to the growing adoption of generative AI applications such as chatbots.But at the same time, investors need to be aware of another market where Nvidia is in the driver's seat since it could substantially boost the company's growth in the long run.Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming service might not have received a lot of attention on the earnings call, but it would be a good idea to dig a bit deeper into how the company fares in this space. That's because the cloud gaming market is expected to clock a terrific annual growth rate of 41.7% over the next decade, generating more than $42 billion in annual revenue in 2032.Continue reading
