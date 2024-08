Look Out -- 1 Hedge Fund Investor Thinks AI Spending Is Overheated. Time to Sell AI Stocks?

It wasn't long after the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022 that talk of an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble started to form.The introduction of the breakthrough AI chatbot set off an unprecedented arms race in the new AI technology, driving demand for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) graphics processing units (GPUs) through the roof and giving it a market value that's now above $3 trillion, rivaling Apple and Microsoft for the most valuable company in the world.Plenty of naysayers have pointed out that for the billions of dollars spent on AI infrastructure, there's relatively little to show for it in end-user demand for AI products and services. There's no "killer app" in AI yet, and businesses and everyday users seem to be struggling to find ways to take advantage of the new technology.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool