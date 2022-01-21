|
21.01.2022 17:11:49
Look Out Below! This Crypto Dropped More Than Netflix This Morning
The markets opened with a thud today. Shares of streaming platform Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) sank 20.7% to start the trading day at 9:30 a.m. ET, with investors pricing in slower subscriber growth. However, as of that same time, cryptocurrency Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) has actually dropped more than 21%, and it is currently pacing Netflix for losses today.The crypto market is in turmoil today following the release of the highly anticipated Federal Reserve report on central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). While the Fed didn't take an official position on incorporating CBDCs into its toolkit, the central bank is exploring this option further. This has put pressure on the crypto sector as a whole, as investors look at CBDCs as a competitive force and a potential regulatory catalyst for the sector.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
Jetzt informieren!