Looking at EV Stocks for the Next Tesla? Avoid This Huge Mistake.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been a life-changing winner for some investors. EVs are changing the auto industry permanently. But history tells us investors chasing the next Tesla are probably making a big mistake that will cost them. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall breaks down why chasing the next Tesla -- just like chasing the next Meta Platforms, Netflix, or Starbucks -- didn't lead to big returns. Also discussed: Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), Nio (NYSE: NIO), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV). *Stock prices used were from the afternoon of April 24, 2023. The video was published on April 25, 2023.Continue reading