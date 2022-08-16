|
Looking at Stock Prices Daily Is Stressful -- Keep Your Eyes on the Prize
The unfortunate truth is that it's hard to completely remove your emotions from investing. Money and emotions have a strong connection -- especially when you seem to be losing money. The sooner you learn to remove your emotions from investing, the sooner you can begin to make more logical investing decisions. Part of this is tuning out a lot of the short-term noise, such as daily stock price movements.Long-term investors should be focused on just that: the long-term. Volatility in the stock market isn't going anywhere, and paying too much attention to the daily price movements is one of the surest ways to stress yourself out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
