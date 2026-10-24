International Aktie

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WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50

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24.10.2026 11:30:01

Looking Beyond the S&P 500? These 2 International ETFs Offer Very Different Opportunities

State Street SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEMKT:SPDW) targets established international economies with extremely low fees, while iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:IEMG) provides exposure to higher-growth developing nations.

Investors seeking international diversification must often decide between established developed markets and faster-growing emerging economies. While both the State Street and iShares funds provide broad exposure outside the United States, they target different geographic regions and risk profiles. This comparison examines how their costs, yields, and underlying holdings differ.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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