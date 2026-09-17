Broadcom Aktie

Broadcom für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.09.2026 16:09:00

Looking for a Good Deal on an AI Stock? This Leading Chipmaker Is Cheaper Than Broadcom and AMD.

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have already brought impressive returns for many investors in just a few short years. And two chip stocks that have soared recently are Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).

Both companies are riding the AI wave. Demand for AMD's graphics processing units (GPUs) and central processing units (CPUs) pushed its data center revenue to more than double year over year in the most recent quarter. Meanwhile, Broadcom is playing an increasingly important role as a leading designer of custom AI processors for customers such as OpenAI, Alphabet, and Anthropic.

But AMD's and Broadcom's unique positions in the AI space don't hold a candle to Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) chip dominance. And investors looking for a good deal on an AI stock would be smart to consider buying Nvidia, given its lower valuation relative to AMD and Broadcom.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Broadcom Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Broadcom Corp.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc. 480,65 1,22% AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
Leading Holdings Group Limited Registered Shs Reg S 0,01 0,00% Leading Holdings Group Limited Registered Shs Reg S

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 37
12.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.09.26 KW 37: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.09.26 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Freitag nach. Vor dem Wochenende zeigten sich die Märkte in Fernost noch einmal gut behauptet.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen