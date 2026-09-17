Looking for a Good Deal on an AI Stock? This Leading Chipmaker Is Cheaper Than Broadcom and AMD.

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have already brought impressive returns for many investors in just a few short years. And two chip stocks that have soared recently are Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).

Both companies are riding the AI wave. Demand for AMD's graphics processing units (GPUs) and central processing units (CPUs) pushed its data center revenue to more than double year over year in the most recent quarter. Meanwhile, Broadcom is playing an increasingly important role as a leading designer of custom AI processors for customers such as OpenAI, Alphabet, and Anthropic.

But AMD's and Broadcom's unique positions in the AI space don't hold a candle to Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) chip dominance. And investors looking for a good deal on an AI stock would be smart to consider buying Nvidia, given its lower valuation relative to AMD and Broadcom.

Continue reading