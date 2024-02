Looking for a Monster, Super-Safe Yield? Add 1 of These Big-Time Dividend Stocks to Energize Your Income

Higher-yielding dividend stocks are often higher-risk investments. Those bigger payouts offer investors tempting potential rewards for putting their money into a company with a higher risk profile.However, some high-yield stocks provide investors with the best of both worlds -- low-risk, high-yielding payouts. Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), and MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) are in that group. Because of that, these master limited partnerships (MLPs) can help investors energize their income streams.At its current share price, Energy Transfer's dividend yields 8.7%. That's more than 6 times the S&P 500's roughly 1.4% dividend yield. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel