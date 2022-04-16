Looking for a mortgage? It’s time to get a move on

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

As inflation takes its toll, interest rates are rising and the best offers are drying upHomebuyers and those looking to remortgage were this week being urged to act fast if they want to lock in a competitive home loan deal.Many banks and building societies have been pulling their mortgage deals or repricing them upwards, often at very short notice, as they grapple with rising interest rates and inflation, and the wider economic volatility. Continue reading...