|
24.05.2024 14:05:00
Looking for a No-Brainer Growth Stock? Look Here
Unless you're retired and need to invest very conservatively, most investors want to have at least a few top growth stocks in their portfolios. There are no guarantees in the market, which is why diversification is so important. However, there are a few rare stocks that look like no-brainers. They're demonstrating incredible growth, are already profitable, and have strong growth drivers.MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fits that framework, and there are several reasons the investing thesis looks so compelling right now.Global e-commerce keeps growing as a percentage of global retail sales, but it's not the same everywhere. Consider the countries with the fastest e-commerce growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!