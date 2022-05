Looking for a Rock-Solid Passive Income Stream: Check Out This 5.6%-Yielding Dividend Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Earning passive income is one of the keys to becoming finically independent. Once your income from passive activities exceeds your expenses, you can stop actively working to make money.However, the passive income needs to be sustainable for you to stay financially independent. Those wanting to ensure their passive income is on a firm foundation should look at Easterly Government Properties (NYSE: DEA). The real estate investment trust (REIT) focuses on leasing mission-critical properties to the U.S. government. With its rental income backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, this REIT should have no problem paying its dividend in the future.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading