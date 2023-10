Looking for a Safe, Low-Effort Investment? 1 ETF to Buy Right Now

Investing in the stock market can be daunting, but with the right strategy, it can also be lucrative.You don't need to be a stock market guru or spend countless hours researching companies to make a lot of money investing, either. While there's no single correct way to invest, there's one type of investment that can help you (safely) build wealth with very little effort: The S&P 500 ETF.An S&P 500 ETF (exchange-traded fund) is an investment that tracks the S&P 500 index. In other words, it includes the same stocks as the index itself, and it aims to mirror its performance over time.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel