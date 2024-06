Looking for a Simple and Affordable Way to Make a Lot of Money in the Stock Market? Start With This Strategy.

Investing in the stock market can be intimidating, especially if you're a beginner. But the right strategy can both protect your money while helping you build wealth that lasts a lifetime.Buying individual stocks may be one of the most common ways to invest, but it's not for everyone. This approach is a major time commitment, requiring hours of research to determine the appropriate stocks for your portfolio. It can also be incredibly expensive to get started, as you'll need to buy at least 20 to 30 stocks for a well-diversified portfolio.Fortunately, there's a simpler strategy that can help you make a lot of money in the stock market with minimal effort: investing in low-cost index funds.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel