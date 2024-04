Looking for a Slam-Dunk Investment? Put $1,000 in This "Magnificent Seven" Stock.

With the Nasdaq Composite Index and S&P 500 in record territory, driven largely by the impressive success of the "Magnificent Seven" businesses as a group, investors might be wondering if there are even any worthy investment candidates out there. I'm here to tell you that there are indeed lucrative places to park your capital.Even within the "Magnificent Seven," there is a dominant industry-leading enterprise that deserves some attention right now. This comes after the e-commerce stock has soared 22% so far in 2024 (as of April 5).In the spirit of March Madness, this company could be a slam-dunk investment. Buying $1,000 worth of shares could be a smart move. Here's why.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel