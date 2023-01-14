|
14.01.2023 14:45:00
Looking for a Winning Dividend Grower? Buy Nike Stock
Just a few well-placed investments can sometimes be enough to make you rich. Iconic footwear and apparel maker Nike (NYSE: NKE) is a good example. Investors who put $10,000 into the stock 20 years ago would now have $290,000 with dividends reinvested. Putting this into perspective, that's 11 times higher than the $26,000 that the same amount invested into the S&P 500 index would have become by now.And even with these outsized gains, Nike stock still looks like a buy for dividend growth investors. Let's dive into the company's fundamentals and valuations to better understand why.Nike is the largest sporting goods company in the world by far. Putting this into perspective, the company's $197 billion market capitalization is quintuple the $39 billion market cap of its next-closest peer, Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU). The company has sponsorships deals with many of the greatest athletes of all time, including Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, and Derek Jeter.Continue reading
