Invesco Aktie
WKN DE: A0M6U7 / ISIN: BMG491BT1088
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02.07.2026 21:02:42
Looking for an Aerospace and Defense ETF? Compare Funds From Invesco and First Trust
The aerospace and defense sector often serves as a unique industrial niche, blending long-term government contracts with high-stakes engineering. Investors may look to this space for defense-budget stability or the growth potential of commercial air travel and space exploration. The Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEMKT:PPA) provides a larger, more established vehicle with a lower expense ratio than the First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEMKT:MISL).While both ETFs offer concentrated exposure to the defense industry, the Invesco fund's massive assets under management (AUM) and nearly two-decade history provide liquidity and institutional presence that the newer First Trust offering has yet to match.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Invesco Ltd
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02.07.26
|S&P 500-Titel Invesco-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Invesco von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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11.06.26
|S&P 500-Papier Invesco-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Invesco-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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04.06.26
|S&P 500-Wert Invesco-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Invesco von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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28.05.26
|S&P 500-Titel Invesco-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Invesco-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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22.05.26
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21.05.26
|S&P 500-Titel Invesco-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Invesco-Investment von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)