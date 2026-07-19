Pfizer Aktie
WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035
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19.07.2026 13:15:00
Looking for Cheap Income Stocks? Why Pfizer Belongs on Your Shortlist Right Now
Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) have fallen more than 50% from their late 2021 highs. That massive drawdown has pushed the dividend yield up to a historically high 6.9%. To put that yield into perspective, the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has a yield of roughly 1.1%, and the average pharmaceutical stock's yield is around 1.5%. As a dividend stock, Pfizer looks historically cheap and relatively cheap. Here's what's going on and why you might want to add this drug maker to your shortlist.Companies don't end up with outsize yields for no reason. Pfizer has several major patent expirations coming up. When a blockbuster drug loses patent protection, generic competition typically enters and revenues decline. This is why drug companies are always on the lookout for new drugs. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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