|
06.05.2022 13:20:00
Looking For Great Dividend Stocks? Give Comcast a Try
Against a backdrop of heightened economic uncertainty and an incredibly volatile stock market to start 2022, communications and media conglomerate Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) reported first-quarter earnings. Investors were unimpressed, and shares tanked.The stock price is now down about 19.2% for the year. For investors looking for a long-term winning dividend stock, Comcast is looking like a real steal of a deal. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!