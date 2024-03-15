|
15.03.2024 12:45:00
Looking for Income? This Blue Chip Dividend Stock Just Raised Its Payout for the 30th Year in a Row
Dividend stocks can be an excellent source of income, but did you know they can also be less risky and deliver steady returns over time? According to a study by Hartford Funds and Ned Davis Research, since 1973, companies that raised their dividends have delivered a 10.2% annual return, outperforming the equal-weighted S&P 500 index, with lower volatility over the same period.Companies that consistently boost their dividends tend to have strong fundamentals, solid business plans, and a commitment to returning capital to shareholders. One company that recently raised its payout is Chubb (NYSE: CB), which increased the payout for a 30th straight year, Here's why Chubb can make a solid addition to your diversified portfolio.Chubb underwrites insurance policies and covers various risks, including auto, homeowners, and commercial insurance such as workers' compensation. The company is one of the world's largest property and casualty insurers, a testimony to its scale and ability to manage risk across the spectrum.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
