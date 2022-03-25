|
25.03.2022 14:53:00
Looking for Income? This Could Be the Dividend Stock for You
I always get a small thrill when I see that a company's quarterly dividend hits my account as a credit. There's something special about getting rewarded for contributing your capital. And what's better than getting that feeling for years and years on end?That's why I'll be proposing Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) as a killer dividend stock today. Between its time-tested retail pharmacy business model and ability to deliver quarterly payouts to investors, there's a lot to like about this stock. Let's analyze. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!