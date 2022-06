Looking for Passive Income? This Renewable Energy Company Is a Great Way to Go

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you are looking for passive income but think that renewable energy companies don't fit the bill, you are mistaken. Utilities focused on renewable energy offer a great way to generate regular dividend income. Among them, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY) is a top option that offers an alluring yield and attractive long-term growth prospects.Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure owns over 2 gigawatts of renewable electricity generation assets, roughly 72% of which are solar. Renewable power generation is expected to contribute around 70% of the company's cash available for distribution (CAFD) from 2022 to 2026. Image source: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.Continue reading