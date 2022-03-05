|
05.03.2022 14:25:00
Looking for Safe Double-Digit Returns? Check Out Dropbox Stock
Since its inception, the total average annual return of the S&P 500 index has been just north of 10% (with dividends reinvested). And seeing as only a small percentage of professional investors are able to outperform the index over extended time periods, I think it's fair to say that double-digit returns don't come easy.To consider any investment a "safe" double-digit return, I think it needs to possess three primary characteristics: a durable business model, consistent growth, and a significant margin of safety. Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX) appears to have all three. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
