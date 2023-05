Looking for Steady, Passive Income? Buy AbbVie Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Dividend growth investing revolves around selecting only the most reliable businesses for your portfolio. This can be measured by consecutive years of dividend growth.With 51 consecutive years of dividend growth to its credit (including time spent as part of Abbott Laboratories), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) certainly has such a record. In fact, it qualifies as a Dividend King.Let's assess why the company continues to be an excellent pick for dividend growth investors now. Continue reading