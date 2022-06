Looking for Stock-Market Bargains? These 4 Tech Stocks Are Trading at Their Cheapest Valuations Ever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors are bearish about stocks right now. Sentiment can be measured by looking at the spread between bulls (people who believe stocks will go up) and bears (people who believe stocks will go down). Right now, the bull-to-bear spread is at its lowest point since the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009. Consumers are feeling bad, too. The U.S. Index of Consumer Sentiment is at its lowest level since the University of Michigan started the survey back in the 1950s. The survey partly measures how people feel about their personal finances. And if people are feeling bad about their financial situations, then it's possible discretionary spending could pull back substantially and that would hurt consumer-discretionary businesses.Continue reading