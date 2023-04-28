28.04.2023 11:51:00

Looking for the Best AI Stock to Buy Right Now? Why Meta Platforms Could Be It.

Which company first comes to mind when you think about artificial intelligence (AI)? My hunch is that the immediate response for many would be OpenAI, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, or Nvidia. And any of those would be good answers.Don't forget about Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), though. The company is just as much of an AI player as any of the others mentioned above. It also happens to be the best-performing stock so far this year in the group.Are you looking for the best AI stock to buy right now? Here's why Meta Platforms could be it.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

:be AG Inhaber-Akt 3,80 11,76% :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Ai Holdings Corp 2 368,00 2,96% Ai Holdings Corp
Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 214,95 -0,44% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor langem Wochenende: ATX beendet Freitagshandel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der ATX konnte vor dem verlängerten Wochenende von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen