Looking for the Market's Best Buy? This Stock Could Be It

Last month, Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) cut its sales and profit outlook for the rest of 2022, causing the stock to sell off. The stock just reported second-quarter earnings, and while results were down, the stock rallied, as results weren't as bad as investors expected. Shares are down 47% from their 52-week high, and after this reset, Best Buy looks like an appealing investment opportunity. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.While comparable-store sales were down 8%, this was partially because Best Buy was lapping a quarter when the pandemic was still driving demand for electronics, computers, and home entertainment and consumers were still flush with stimulus cash. For context, Best Buy's comparable-store sales were still up 8% compared to the second quarter two years ago. Within individual product categories, sales of computers and home appliances were down from last year, but up 20% and 45%, respectively, when compared to the same time frame during 2020. Sales are still on an upward trajectory over a multiyear time frame, but they aren't growing at quite the rate that they were during 2021's unprecedented environment. The business thus seems to be in a better position than it was two years ago.