Looking for the Next Big Thing? Add This AI Biotech to Your Watch List Right Now

What's more cool than a biotech company developing cutting-edge cures for intractable maladies? A biotech company developing cutting-edge cures using artificial intelligence (AI), of course. Exscientia (NASDAQ: EXAI) is one such business undertaking this effort, and it's worth adding to your watch list today.Much like the other biotech businesses hoping to use AI for drug development, Exscientia believes that its AI -based platform can shorten development timelines, reduce failure rates in pre-clinical and clinical trials, and lower costs for drug makers.Solid evidence supporting those claims may be a ways off and might not be available for years, as all of its pipeline programs are in either pre-clinical stages or in early-stage clinical trials. That means they have a long way to go before the possibility of approval and commercialization.