Looking for the Next Bitcoin? 2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now

About 10 years ago, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) had a total market cap of just $111 million. There has been plenty of ups and down since then, but the general trend kept pointing upward. These days, the oldest cryptocurrency is worth approximately $392 billion -- with a B. If you had invested just $1,000 in Bitcoin a decade ago, it would be worth a life-changing $3.5 million today.Bitcoin is a respectable investment vehicle in 2022, earning the attention of deep-pocketed institutional investors. However, the days of thousand-fold returns in just a few years are probably not coming back to the most mature name in the crypto sector. So it's only natural to look around for the next crypto name that could make you rich in a hurry.I have to note that extreme returns always come with larger-than-life helpings of risk. Truly gigantic returns on your investment can only come from small, untested, and relatively unknown cryptocurrencies. That group also contains many names that will reach for the stars but only reach the treetops, at best. Most cryptocurrencies at this level will see only negative returns in the long run.