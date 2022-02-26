Looking for the Next Bitcoin? 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bitcoin grabbed investors' attention when it soared past $60,000 last year. That's quite an accomplishment for the world's first and biggest cryptocurrency. It's important to remember that Bitcoin was only worth about nine cents back in 2010.Since, thousands of cryptocurrencies have entered the market. Some are mainly used as currency. Others have set their sights on leading in the space of decentralized applications (dApps). And some crypto players exist to support a virtual world they've created. Which could be the next Bitcoin? (And by this, I mean gaining over a period of years and establishing a reputation as a leading player.) Read on to find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading